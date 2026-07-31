Trump says Iran war is 'going well'

31 July 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump told Fox News in a statement on Friday that the war with Iran is "going well", AzerNEWS reports.

"All you can do is keep winning, then eventually something will happen. But we're hitting them hard, knocking them out for a loop, and we just keep winning. Eventually they'll have no choice but to go home," Trump commented.

Tehran and Washington continued to exchange strikes overnight, with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) insisting that the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

In a statement, the IRGC said it struck and halted two oil tankers that it said had attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an "unauthorized route" under US military air escort and four other tankers turned back after the incident.

"Last night, in response to CENTCOM's false statement, we informed all owners of shipping and insurance companies not to pay attention to CENTCOM's announcements," the militia added.