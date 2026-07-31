IRGC claims action against two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

31 July 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that it targeted two oil tankers that allegedly attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with the Iranian authorities, AzerNEWS reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

According to the information, the IRGC claimed that the tankers ignored Iranian warnings, allegedly acting on guidance issued by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

It was also reported that two vessels were subsequently detained, while four other tankers altered their course following the incident.

The IRGC stated that it had previously warned shipping and insurance companies against following CENTCOM's recommendations, emphasizing that any "unlawful interference" would not go unanswered.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces had redirected 24 commercial vessels and disabled and boarded four others "to ensure full compliance."

CENTCOM also rejected IRGC claims that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe, saying the primary threat to civilian crews remains the IRGC’s actions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters