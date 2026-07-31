Poland summons Russian ambassador following missile incursion
Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador following an incident involving a missile that crossed into Polish airspace.
According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a post on social media platform X.
"Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday," Tusk noted.
Image: Reuters
Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) July 31, 2026
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