Poland summons Russian ambassador following missile incursion

31 July 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador following an incident involving a missile that crossed into Polish airspace.

According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a post on social media platform X.

"Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday," Tusk noted.

Image: Reuters