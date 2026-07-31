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Friday, July 31, 2026

Poland summons Russian ambassador following missile incursion

31 July 2026 18:52 (UTC+04:00)
Poland summons Russian ambassador following missile incursion
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian ambassador following an incident involving a missile that crossed into Polish airspace.

According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a post on social media platform X.

"Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday," Tusk noted.

Image: Reuters

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