Palestinians injured in Israeli settler incursion

31 July 2026 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

At least one Palestinian was shot and several others suffered tear gas inhalation in clashes with Israeli settlers near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Palestine News Agency, "dozens" of Israeli settlers stormed areas around Nablus, setting fire to agricultural land, as well as firing stun grenades, tear gas canisters and live ammunition, allegedly under the protection of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Meanwhile, while the IDF conceded that Israeli settlers entered the outskirts of Nablus, it also claimed that Palestinians threw stones and that one Israeli citizen fired into the air, causing no casualties. The military added that its forces were prepared in advance for the settlers' arrival and "rushed to disperse the crowd" and remove them from the area. The IDF reiterated that entering the area, which is under the control of the Palestinian National Authority, is "prohibited and dangerous for Israelis."