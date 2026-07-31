German unemployment at 6.4% in July

31 July 2026 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Germany stood at 6.4% in July, up by 0.2 percentage point from the previous month, the Federal Employment Agency (Bundesagentur fuer Arbeit) revealed in its report on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

The number of unemployed people in Germany came in at 3,007,200 in the reported month, increasing by 71,350 compared to June and by 27,710 compared to July 2025.

The underemployment rate, encompassing unemployment and those unable to work due to labor market policies or short-term work incapacity, remained virtually unchanged compared to the previous month and stood at 7.6%. The total number of underemployed people rose by 33,270 on a monthly basis and by 27,940 on an annual basis to 3,645,100 in the reported month.