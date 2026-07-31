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Friday, July 31, 2026

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Germany posted on his social media [VIDEO]

31 July 2026 20:10 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Germany posted on his social media [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan (30-31.07.2026)".

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