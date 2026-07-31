Egypt phases out camel and horse rides at Giza Pyramids amid animal welfare concerns

31 July 2026 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Egypt is moving to end camel and horse rides around the Giza Pyramids as part of a major redevelopment project aimed at modernizing visitor services and improving animal welfare standards at the historic site, AzerNEWS reports.

The Egyptian authorities are replacing traditional animal rides with electric buses and shuttle carts on the Giza Plateau, with plans reportedly including the introduction of 45 electric buses to transport visitors between key locations.

The decision follows years of criticism from animal rights groups and tourists over the treatment of working animals at the pyramids. Campaigners have raised concerns that camels and horses were often subjected to long working hours, extreme heat, insufficient access to shade and inadequate care.

Animal welfare organization PETA previously published reports documenting alleged mistreatment of animals at the site, prompting international pressure and calls for reform. Several travel companies also removed camel rides at the pyramids from their tourism packages.

In response, Egypt launched its first animal welfare program for horses and camels at archaeological sites in October 2024, as part of efforts to improve conditions for animals used in tourism.

The transformation of the Giza Plateau is part of a wider initiative to enhance the visitor experience while preserving one of the world’s most iconic archaeological sites. The shift also reflects a broader global trend toward more sustainable and ethical tourism practices.