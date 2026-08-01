Oil tanker struck near Oman's coast in Strait of Hormuz

1 August 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An oil tanker was struck near Oman's coast in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, the vessel was hit in its engine room, causing it to lose propulsion and become disabled. The incident occurred approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Omani port of Lima.

No injuries were reported, the UKMTO said. Local coast guard authorities have been notified, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The dispute over navigation through the strategic waterway, a key transit route for global oil, gas and fertilizer shipments, has become a central flashpoint in the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Reuters