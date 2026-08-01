Azerbaijan's new alliance with Kyrgyzstan marks rise of Central Asian Caspian region

1 August 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

President Ilham Aliyev's two-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan may ultimately be remembered as more than another diplomatic exchange, as the key outcome of the visit was the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation, which elevated relations between Baku and Bishkek to a qualitatively new level. Kyrgyzstan has thus become Azerbaijan's third ally in Central Asia after Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and its fifth ally overall.

It is highly symbolic that during the visit, both leaders - Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov - awarded each other with the highest state awards of their countries, where the President of Kyrgyzstan presented his Azerbaijani counterpart with the Order of Manas of the first degree, the highest state award of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Azerbaijani President awarded Sadyr Japarov with the Order of Heydar Aliyev, the highest state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Such gestures are traditionally used only in relations between the closest partners and reflect the desire to consolidate the long-term character of bilateral cooperation.

Therefore, the transition from a strategic partnership to allied relations demonstrates the exceptionally high degree of political trust between the two countries. This trust is particularly important amid growing conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and divisions across the international system.

However, President Aliyev's visit and the documents signed during it should be viewed in a broader context rather than solely through the prism of bilateral relations.

Commenting on the development for AzerNEWS, Aynur Nogayeva, a professor at Erzincan Binali Yildirim University, noted that the emerging partnership reflects a wider regional transformation.

"It is important to understand that this is not about Azerbaijan joining Central Asia. Rather, we are witnessing the formation of a single Central Asian-Caspian region, in which the Caspian Sea is increasingly becoming an internal space that connects countries rather than a boundary that separates them," the expert said.

Nogayeva stressed that the allied relationship between Bishkek and Baku is a clear manifestation of this trend. According to her, the states of the Turkic world are gradually moving beyond the traditional partnership model toward long-term political consolidation.

She noted that this process is based not only on shared historical origins and cultural ties, but also on converging strategic interests in transport, energy, security, and international affairs.

An expert further emphasised that Azerbaijan should no longer be viewed merely as a bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Instead, it is becoming one of the main pillars of an integrated Central Asian-Caspian space.

Nogayeva added that this emerging geopolitical area is gradually developing its own political agency and assuming an increasingly prominent role in Eurasian affairs.

Thus, the main result of the state visit was not only the legal formalisation of allied relations, but also the beginning of the formation of a new model of interaction between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, where the emphasis is gradually shifting towards practical integration, especially the development of transport corridors, mutual investments and joint infrastructure projects. These areas should become the main content of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz alliance in the coming years.