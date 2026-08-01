Azerbaijan, Türkiye agree to accelerate key regional energy corridor projects [PHOTOS]

1 August 2026 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have agreed to accelerate the implementation of several strategic energy corridor projects aimed at strengthening regional energy connectivity and security, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov in a post on his X account following a meeting in Istanbul with Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

"We discussed the next phase of our energy cooperation in Istanbul with my dear colleague Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. We agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan)-Türkiye Energy Interconnector and the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor's projects. We also explored potential cooperation opportunities within the framework of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor. These regional energy connectivity projects will represent our next joint contributions to strengthening energy security," Shahbazov wrote.

Azerbaijan is currently implementing large-scale projects to expand electricity generation capacity and diversify its energy system, with renewable energy development remaining one of the country's key strategic priorities.

Major investments are underway in partnership with companies including BP, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, and SOCAR Green for the construction of large-scale solar and wind power plants. Once completed, these projects are expected to add thousands of megawatts of new generating capacity to Azerbaijan's power system over the coming years. The additional renewable electricity will reduce domestic natural gas consumption, allowing larger volumes of gas to be exported.