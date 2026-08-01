Kazakhstan launches first fertilizer shipment to UK via Middle Corridor

1 August 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) has launched its first multimodal shipment of mineral fertilizers from Ekibastuz to the United Kingdom via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, AzerNEWS reports.

The shipment is being transported using a combination of rail and sea freight. The route runs across Kazakhstan, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan and Georgia before reaching the Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi. From there, the shipment is delivered by sea to the Port of Felixstowe in the United Kingdom.

According to KTZ, the new logistics route creates additional export opportunities for Kazakh producers seeking access to the UK market. The company noted that the Middle Corridor offers competitive transit times, greater diversification of transport routes, and strengthens the resilience of international supply chains.

KTZ previously arranged the export of Kazakh goods from Ekibastuz to Miami and currently provides freight transportation services to destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, and several other countries.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal transport network linking Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye. It begins in China, passes through Central Asian states, crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, continues through Georgia and Türkiye, and connects with European markets. The route has become an increasingly important alternative to the Northern and Southern corridors, offering a shorter overland connection between Asia and Europe.