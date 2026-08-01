Iran outlines response plan amid reports of possible US-Israeli strikes

1 August 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has prepared a comprehensive response plan in the event of possible U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, which cited a senior Iranian official, Tehran is fully prepared to respond to any attack targeting its energy facilities.

The official criticized reports in U.S. media about potential military plans, stating that Iran's response strategy includes targeting key Israeli infrastructure as well as U.S. energy facilities in the region.

The remarks came after U.S. media reported that Washington and Israel are considering large-scale strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure.

Earlier, CBS News reported that the United States and Israel were considering large-scale strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. According to the report, potential targets include power plants and oil refineries. Sources said the proposed operation was discussed during a meeting at Camp David, but U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval for the strikes.

Speaking at a Camp David Cabinet meeting, Donald Trump said, "We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"