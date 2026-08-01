Azerbaijan lifts visa requirement for tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore

1 August 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has introduced a temporary visa-free entry for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Singapore holding ordinary passports, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, the visa requirement has been waived for holders of ordinary passports from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Singapore traveling to Azerbaijan for tourism from Aug. 1, 2026, through Aug. 1, 2027. The measure is aimed at facilitating travel, strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting tourism.

During this period, eligible travelers may enter Azerbaijan up to three times without a visa and stay in the country for up to 30 days on each visit.

The State Migration Service also reminded foreign nationals staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days that they are required to register at their place of residence in accordance with the Migration Code.

In addition, foreigners who meet the legal requirements may apply to extend their temporary stay or obtain a temporary residence permit before the expiration of their authorized stay. Applications can be submitted either in person through the Migration Services desk at ASAN Service centers or electronically via the Electronic Services section of the State Migration Service's official website.