Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library represented at CENL Annual Meeting [PHOTOS]

16 June 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Director of the Azerbaijan National Library named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Professor Karim Tahirov, has participated in the annual meeting of the Conference of European National Librarians (CENL), held in Luxembourg, AzerNEWS reports.

At the opening session of the first day, CENL Chair Frank Scholze and host, Director General of the National Library of Luxembourg Claude Conter, welcomed participants and wished success to the conference.

The session continued with the discussion and approval of the minutes and annual report of the 39th CENL Annual Meeting held in 2025 at the National Library of Scotland.

The organization's financial report and budget for the coming year were also reviewed, voted on, and adopted. Following the approvals, participants emphasized the importance of strengthening the organization's activities and defining priorities for the upcoming period.

In his speech, Professor Karim Tahirov stressed the importance of international cooperation, strengthening cultural ties, and experience exchange among national libraries in the development of modern librarianship.

He pointed out that bringing together library professionals from different countries to share knowledge and experience, create new partnership opportunities, and collaborate on the preservation and transmission of information resources to future generations plays a vital role in the advancement of the field.

Karim Tahirov also expressed confidence that the conference would be remembered for fruitful discussions, productive exchanges, and new partnerships, wishing success to its work.

During the thematic sessions, presentations were delivered on topics including the application of artificial intelligence in libraries, digital cultural heritage management, electronic legal deposit systems, copyright, digital security, and the future of the information environment.

Discussions also focused on the role of national libraries as guardians of cultural memory and the importance of preserving and transmitting digital heritage to future generations. Participants further explored global sustainable information networks, preservation of digital collections, and models of international cooperation.

One of the key sessions featured a presentation by the Director for Democracy at the Council of Europe, Matjaz Gruden, titled "Guardians of Cultural Memory: The Role of European National Libraries in Preserving Europe's Cultural Heritage."

He ountined the crucial role of national libraries in safeguarding cultural memory, strengthening democratic values, and ensuring the transmission of cultural heritage to future generations.

Within the framework of the meeting, participants also engaged in working group discussions and exchanged views on the outcomes. The conference concluded its day's program with a guided tour of the National Library of Luxembourg.

The Conference of European National Librarians (CENL) is a network of national libraries from 45 European countries, bringing together the directors of Europe's national libraries to strengthen cooperation and exchange professional expertise.

Founded in 1987, CENL works to promote the role of national libraries as key institutions for preserving cultural heritage and ensuring access to information across Europe.

The annual conference is a regular gathering where members review ongoing activities, discuss strategic priorities, and coordinate future cooperation among national libraries.

This year's meeting brings together library leaders from across Europe to examine current developments in the sector, including digital transformation of library services, the management and preservation of digital cultural heritage, and the strengthening of international collaboration between national libraries.

The program also includes plenary sessions, working group discussions, and the exchange of best practices aimed at improving access to information and reinforcing the role of libraries as custodians of Europe's cultural memory.

The National Library of Sweden will host the CENL Annual Meeting in 2027.