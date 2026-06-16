Culture Ministry's delegation heads to Paris for UNESCO meetings

16 June 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The delegation led by Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has visited Paris to participate in events at UNESCO Headquarters, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the visit, meetings are scheduled with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab, President of the 43rd UNESCO General Conference Khondker M. Talha, as well as other senior officials of the organization.

The delegation will also take part in an information session dedicated to the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, as well as the 11th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

During the visit, discussions are planned on the prospects of Azerbaijan–UNESCO cooperation, the protection of cultural heritage, and issues related to international cultural and humanitarian collaboration.