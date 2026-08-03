Russia seeks alternative shipping routes to Black Sea

3 August 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia announced that it is strengthening the protection of vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin while simultaneously developing alternative cargo routes, AzerNEWS reports, citing Russian media.

Russian Transport Ministry said a working group had been established to identify new routes and shift cargo flows to other modes of transport amid heightened tensions caused by drone attacks on vessels in the Sea of Azov.

"Several companies have already expressed their readiness, within their operational capabilities, to handle additional cargo volumes at their terminals and increase transportation speeds. Together with the Ministry of Defense, additional measures are being implemented to ensure navigation safety and protect vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin," the statement said.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major supplier of agricultural products, have carried out attacks on each other’s export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in recent weeks. The attacks have contributed to rising wheat prices on global markets.

Russia’s main grain lobby group has warned that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian vessels and ports could disrupt grain exports through the Black Sea in the near future, drive up prices and potentially contribute to food shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

The Ukrainian Agricultural Council (UAC), the country’s largest agricultural association, has also warned in recent weeks that Russian attacks on shipping near the port of Odesa have restricted exports during the crucial harvest season and could affect global food supplies.