Death toll in Ceuta migrant crisis climbs to 94
The total number of bodies recovered off the coast of Ceuta after this week's incident at the border between Spain and Morocco rose to 94 on Sunday, according to Spanish radio network La Cadena SER's special correspondent, Nicolas Castellano, AzerNEWS reports.
Spanish Interior Ministry's representative in Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez Triano, told journalists that Spain's forces recovered 72 bodies, while Castellano revealed that the Moroccan authorities recovered 22 additional bodies.
Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV said earlier that he is concerned about the "alarming" situation in Ceuta, and that he hoped for "solutions of peace, stability, and justice" to be found.
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