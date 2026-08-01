UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Azerbaijani Language Day [VIDEO]

1 August 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

"The Azerbaijani language is a valuable heritage that carries your nation's rich history, culture, and identity from one generation to the next. As you celebrate this special day, I am confident that the Azerbaijani language and its literature will continue to inspire future generations," Norman noted.

The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of August 1 - Azerbaijani Language Day, AzerNEWS reports.

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