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UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Azerbaijani Language Day [VIDEO]

1 August 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Azerbaijani Language Day [VIDEO]
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of August 1 - Azerbaijani Language Day, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Azerbaijani language is a valuable heritage that carries your nation's rich history, culture, and identity from one generation to the next. As you celebrate this special day, I am confident that the Azerbaijani language and its literature will continue to inspire future generations," Norman noted.

Image: gov.uk

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