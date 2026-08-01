UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Azerbaijani Language Day [VIDEO]
The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of August 1 - Azerbaijani Language Day, AzerNEWS reports.
"The Azerbaijani language is a valuable heritage that carries your nation's rich history, culture, and identity from one generation to the next. As you celebrate this special day, I am confident that the Azerbaijani language and its literature will continue to inspire future generations," Norman noted.
Image: gov.uk
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