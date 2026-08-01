Spain builds sea barrier in Ceuta to prevent illegal migrant crossings

1 August 2026 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Spain has begun installing new coastal security measures in its North African enclave of Ceuta to curb illegal migrant crossings, AzerNEWS reports.

Authorities are constructing a 500-meter floating barrier off Tarajal Beach, one of the main entry points used by migrants attempting to reach Spanish territory by sea. The barrier will rise 30 to 70 centimeters above the water and extend up to one meter below the surface. Floating markers will also be installed, while a designated passage will remain open to allow patrol boats operated by the Spanish Coast Guard and the Civil Guard to navigate the area.

The Spanish government said the project is intended to strengthen border security and prevent unauthorized maritime crossings.

The move follows a recent surge in illegal migration, during which tens of thousands of migrants attempted to enter Ceuta. Spanish authorities said the vast majority were turned back following a rapid security response.

The developments have also sparked concern across the European Union. In a joint letter addressed to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, 22 EU member states called for an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers. They urged stronger protection of the bloc's external borders and additional support for Spain.

According to Germany's Tagesschau, the letter was signed by, among others, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Ireland, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal did not join the initiative.

The letter also argued that Spain's recent decision to begin the legalization process for around 500,000 undocumented migrants to address labor shortages may have sent an unintended signal encouraging further irregular migration. It stressed that the latest developments require an urgent and coordinated European response.

Responding to criticism, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the position of some member states as politically motivated. In a post on X, he emphasized the importance of protecting Spain's sovereignty while maintaining European solidarity on migration.

Sánchez also cited Frontex statistics covering the period from 2021 to 2026, noting that nearly 235,000 irregular entries were recorded via the Spanish route during that time, compared with 478,600 through Italy, 340,600 via the Western Balkans, and nearly 260,000 through Greece.