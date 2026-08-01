First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on passing of People’s Poet Nariman Hasanzada

1 August 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

“Nariman Hasanzada has passed away. His memory will live on in my heart forever—not only as a great Master and People's Poet, but, above all, as a radiant, kind, caring, and sincere individual—a truly great human being in the truest sense of the word. May Allah rest his soul in peace.”

First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official media accounts regarding the passing of People’s Poet Nariman Hasanzada.

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