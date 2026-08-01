Türkiye captures FETÖ suspect wanted over President Erdoğan assassination attempt

1 August 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish authorities have detained a suspected member of the FETÖ terrorist organization who was wanted for his alleged role in the attempted assassination of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the failed 2016 coup attempt, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Türkiye's Interior Ministry.

According to the information, the suspect, identified by the initials B.K., was part of the special forces team accused of attempting to assassinate President Erdoğan in the Marmaris district during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

The ministry said B.K. is a former army captain and helicopter pilot who was dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces. He had been wanted under an Interpol Red Notice before being apprehended.

The arrest followed a joint intelligence operation conducted by police units in the provinces of Afyonkarahisar and Eskişehir under the coordination of the Intelligence Department of the General Directorate of Security. The suspect was ultimately detained by counterterrorism officers in Afyonkarahisar.

The Interior Ministry reaffirmed that Türkiye remains committed to combating FETÖ and its affiliated networks.