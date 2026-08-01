U.S. advises Americans to depart the Middle East

1 August 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has urged American citizens to exercise increased caution and consider leaving the region amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

In a security advisory, the embassy warned that travelers should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures, and disruptions to transportation services.

U.S. citizens currently outside the Middle East were also advised to reconsider travel plans to the region and closely monitor updates issued by airports and airlines.

The embassy further warned of a potential risk of attacks targeting U.S.-linked facilities, including diplomatic missions, businesses, and other organizations. According to the advisory, the actions of Iran and Iran-backed groups remain difficult to predict, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance.