1 August 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hungary's government has convened an emergency task force meeting to ensure the stability of the country's water and energy systems as an intense heatwave continues to grip the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, focused on the risks posed by record-high temperatures, declining water reserves, and rising electricity demand.

The government said urgent measures would be taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water and electricity to the population.

Authorities also urged residents to use water responsibly, reduce electricity consumption where possible, and follow official safety advisories.

Meanwhile, meteorologists forecast that the extreme heat will persist in the coming days, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

Europe is known to be warming at twice the speed of the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The World Meteorological Organization said in July that Europe as a whole has warmed by around two degrees Celsius since the historic heatwave of 1976. It attributes the sustained rise in summer temperatures largely to climate change, a conclusion del Campo shares.