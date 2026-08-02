South Caucasus Pipeline transports 130 bcm of gas during SOCAR's five-year operational period

2 August 2026 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A total of 130.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas has been transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) between August 1, 2021, and August 1, 2026, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) announced, AzerNEWS reports.

The milestone coincides with the fifth anniversary of SOCAR's role as the technical operator of the pipeline.

According to SOCAR, 11.44 bcm of natural gas was transported through the SCP during the first six months of 2026, representing a 1.84% increase compared with the same period last year.

SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC has served as the pipeline's commercial operator since 2015 and assumed technical operations in August 2021.

The South Caucasus Pipeline transports natural gas produced from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

The pipeline was commissioned at the end of 2006, initially carrying gas from the first phase of the Shah Deniz development. Since 2018, following the expansion of the pipeline, it has also transported gas from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), forming a key segment of the Southern Gas Corridor.