Moscow restaurant blast kills three as gas equipment failure suspected

1 August 2026 23:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow has killed at least three people and injured 15 others, with a malfunction involving gas equipment emerging as a preliminary explanation for the blast.

The explosion occurred at around 8 pm local time on Saturday at Kudrinskaya Square, near one of Moscow’s Stalin-era high-rise buildings. Emergency services and investigators were dispatched to the scene, which was subsequently cordoned off by police.

Russian authorities have not yet officially confirmed what caused the explosion. However, Russian media reports citing preliminary information have pointed to a possible failure involving gas equipment or a gas canister at the restaurant. Reuters said the gas-canister explanation remained unconfirmed as investigators continued examining the scene.

The blast reportedly occurred at the Balzi Rossi restaurant, which was closed to the general public at the time for a private event, according to reports. Despite the venue being closed, the explosion caused multiple casualties.

Moscow police said three people were killed and 15 injured. The injured suffered wounds of varying severity, while emergency workers and investigators remained at the scene following the blast.

The incident has attracted particular attention because it occurred in central Moscow, close to the prominent Kudrinskaya Square high-rise and in a densely populated part of the Russian capital.

Investigators are now working to establish whether the explosion resulted from faulty gas equipment, a gas leak or another technical failure. At this stage, there is no official confirmation that the blast was caused by an attack or sabotage.

The investigation is ongoing.