At least three killed in explosion near cafe in Russia’s Moscow

1 August 2026 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An explosion occurred near a summer café in Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the press service of the Moscow Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, the blast took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time near Building No. 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.

Authorities said three people were killed, while 15 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Investigators from the Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry for Moscow, along with emergency and operational services, are working at the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

No further details about the circumstances of the incident have been released.

Traffic near the square has been temporarily blocked, Russian media reported, and the entrances to the Barrikadnaya metro station have been closed.

Image: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN "Moscow"