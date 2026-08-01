U.S. tightens visa rules with permanent bond program

1 August 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States will start permanently requiring visa bonds of up to $20,000 for certain applicants seeking tourist and business visas starting August 3, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a document issued by the U.S. Department of State, the measure is aimed at reducing visa overstays and other violations of U.S. immigration rules.

The United States first introduced a 12-month pilot visa bond program in August 2025, covering applicants for B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas. Under the pilot, U.S. consular officers had the discretion to require refundable bonds of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, which were returned after the traveler departed the country in accordance with visa conditions.

Under the new policy, visa bonds may reach $20,000 and will apply to nationals of 50 countries with the highest rates of visa overstays and immigration violations. Most of the countries included in the program are located in Africa.

The State Department said the measure is intended to reduce the misuse of U.S. visas and improve compliance with immigration regulations.

In November 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump also announced that he intends to impose a total ban on immigration from all developing countries, arguing that such a step is necessary to restore the US immigration system.

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