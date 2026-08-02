"Step" brings Azerbaijan's landmine tragedy to international audience

2 August 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijani documentary highlighting the human impact of landmines has been selected for screening at an international film festival in India, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, the short documentary "Step" has been named an official selection of the Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival and will compete in the documentary category.

The film tells the story of Hasanali Alizadeh, who was seriously injured in a landmine explosion. Through his personal experience, the documentary explores the lasting physical and psychological consequences of landmines and draws attention to the humanitarian challenges posed by explosive remnants of war in the post-conflict period.

The filmmakers say the documentary aims to raise international awareness of the devastating effects of landmines, amplify the voices of victims, and encourage greater global attention to the issue.

The selection of "Step" for the festival's official program is regarded as an important achievement for Azerbaijani documentary filmmaking and for socially focused productions from the country.

The documentary was directed by Elnur Abbasov and produced by Rashad Mehdiyev.

"Step" was produced by Today Media and Documentary with financial support from Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations and commissioned by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union.