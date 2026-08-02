Trump agreed to cancel Iran attack if deal made

2 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he agreed to call off a large-scale attack on Iran "subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," adding that Israel agreed to join him "in this commitment", AzerNEWS reports.

"The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," Trump proclaimed. The deal, according to the US leader, would include a "complete and total" opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an "end to Iran's nuclear threat."

Moreover, the American president claimed his cancellation of the strike was "for the future benefit of the world" and "survival" of a "successful and prosperous Iran."