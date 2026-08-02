Azerbaijan’s Gabala Music Festival welcomes leading pianists from Austria and Vietnam [PHOTOS]

2 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 15th Gabala International Music Festival, initiated and organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Gilan, is continuing successfully.

The festival has become an important platform for intercultural dialogue, bringing together leading representatives of different countries and cultures in Azerbaijan’s historic Gabala region to perform for audiences. This gathering of artists from diverse cultural backgrounds has now become an established tradition.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag, that a “Chamber Music Evening” was held at the Gabala Congress Centre as part of the festival’s latest programme. Performances by renowned pianists from Austria and Vietnam were warmly received by the audience.

Austrian pianist Alexander Maria Wagner and Luong To Nhu, one of the recognised figures in Vietnam’s classical music and piano scene, performed Claude Debussy’s L’isle joyeuse, Franz Schubert’s Fantasy in F minor for Piano Four Hands, Op. 103, Alexander Maria Wagner’s Mohn, a set of five miniatures, Alexander Scriabin’s Fantasy in B minor, Op. 28, and Tofig Guliyev’s piano cycle Jamilah’s Album.

Speaking to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, Luong To Nhu, a French-born pianist who has become a recognised figure in Vietnam’s classical music and piano scene, said it was her first time attending the Gabala International Music Festival and expressed her delight at discovering Azerbaijan.

Despite her young age, Luong To Nhu has already established herself as a promising pianist. She has studied with internationally renowned composers and musicians and taken part in a number of international competitions and festivals. Describing her performance on the Gabala stage as an important milestone that could play a significant role in her future career, the young pianist said she was impressed by Azerbaijan and the warm hospitality of its people. She added that she would seek opportunities to return to Azerbaijan in the future.

Austrian pianist Alexander Maria Wagner echoed many of his colleague’s sentiments. He said he had listened to works by a number of Azerbaijani composers and had even added one of Tofig Guliyev’s compositions to his repertoire. The pianist said he hoped to expand his work in this direction and explore the works of several more internationally renowned Azerbaijani composers.

Another highlight of the evening will be a concert programme entitled “Beloved Music from World Cinema”. Under the artistic direction and baton of chief conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the Scorrendo Orchestra will perform music from films including The Last Pass, I Want Seven Sons, The Godfather, The Encounter, The Bodyguard, Schindler’s List and James Bond, among others.