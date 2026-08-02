Karabakh, East Zangezur attract investment with tax incentives, says presidential representative

2 August 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Tax and customs incentives, special financial mechanisms, and broad state support are helping attract investment and accelerate economic development in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, according to Vahid Hajiyev, the President's Special Representative in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the opening of the 7th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth in Zangilan, Hajiyev said agriculture, logistics, tourism, services and mining have been identified as the region's main priorities for economic development.

He noted that investors operating in the region benefit from a range of incentives, including tax and customs privileges, while entrepreneurs have access to special financial support mechanisms.

According to Hajiyev, two economic zones are currently operating in Karabakh and East Zangezur: the Araz Valley Economic Zone in Jabrayil and another economic zone in Aghdam.

He said more than 19 resident companies are already implementing projects in the Araz Valley Economic Zone, with several production facilities having begun operations and providing employment opportunities for local residents.