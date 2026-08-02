Araghchi said to have agreed to reopen Hormuz

2 August 2026 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed to a proposal by the Qatari and American mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, prompting United States President Donald Trump to cancel his planned attack on Iran, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday, citing two diplomats familiar with the talks, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the proposal provided that vessels would enter the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian territorial waters and that they would leave the Gulf through Omani territorial waters. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are reportedly continuing talks with Tehran to make sure that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also supports the arrangement.