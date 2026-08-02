Another Wildberries facility hit in Ukraine drone attack

2 August 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out at a Russian e-commerce company Wildberries logistics facility in the Samara region following a Ukrainian drone attack, the company said on Sunday, adding there were no preliminary reports of injuries, AzerNEWS reports.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said earlier that Ukrainian drones targeted the warehouse and that emergency services were working at the scene while information on possible casualties was still being confirmed.

The attack comes after a series of reported Ukrainian drone strikes on Wildberries facilities in several Russian regions over the past weeks, including Stavropol, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar.