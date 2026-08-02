US-Iran talks said to be close to restarting

2 August 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Talks between the United States and Iran are expected to resume soon after President Donald Trump cancelled planned strikes on Iran, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday, citing Pakistani government sources, AzerNEWS reports.

The sources said Pakistani and Qatari mediators were "cautiously optimistic" and expected "positive developments" on restarting negotiations by the end of the week. "Pakistani and Qatari mediators together with regional partners are in touch with Washington and Tehran for the resumption of talks after convincing Trump to hold off on fresh attacks on Iran," said a source familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Trump said he had agreed to call off a large-scale attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries requested time to finalize a deal. According to the outlet, Pakistan and Qatar have been working to restart negotiations under a framework agreement reached in Islamabad in June.