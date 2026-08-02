Israeli police accused of denying Turkish visitor entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [VIDEO]

2 August 2026 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israeli police reportedly prevented a Turkish citizen from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to a video shared online by the visitor, AzerNEWS reports.

In the footage, the man identifies himself as being from Türkiye and says he traveled to pray at the site. An officer is heard repeatedly telling him, "Turkish, it's closed," while refusing him entry.

When the visitor asks why he is being denied access despite holding valid travel documents, the officer responds that he cannot enter through the gate and ultimately refuses further discussion.

The visitor can be heard saying he had come from Germany to pray at the mosque.