Indonesia ferry fire kills 5, leaves 41 missing

2 August 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

At least five people died and 41 remained missing after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island, the country's search and rescue agency said on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

Surabaya Search and Rescue Office Chief Nanang Sigit said the ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew when the fire broke out while sailing from Surabaya to Makassar near the northern tip of Madura.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Local media reported the ship's captain alerted the operator to the blaze between 6:00 am and 7:00 am local time, prompting emergency response teams to the scene.