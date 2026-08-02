Lebanese army retracts Israeli strike claim
The Lebanese army on Sunday withdrew its earlier claim that an Israeli strike had wounded five soldiers in the Bint Jbeil district, saying a subsequent inspection found the explosion was caused by a "suspicious object", AzerNEWS reports.
The military had initially said the soldiers sustained minor injuries "due to a hostile Israeli strike" while escorting civilians in the town of Kafr Kila. In an updated statement, it said a specialized unit determined the blast was caused by a "suspicious object" and that the investigation is ongoing.
Separately, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) also reported Israeli explosions in Kounine and near Haddatha in southern Lebanon.
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