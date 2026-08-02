Azerbaijan's tomato exports rise nearly 10% in first half of 2026

2 August 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $163.8 million during January–June 2026, marking an increase of $14.8 million, or 9.9%, compared with the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), tomato exports totaled $44 million in June 2026 alone, up $8.8 million, or 25%, year-on-year.

Tomatoes ranked as Azerbaijan's leading non-oil export product in June, underscoring the continued importance of agricultural exports to the country's non-oil economy.