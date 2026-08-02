EU mission stopped Russian shadow fleet ship
The Italian Ministry of Defense unveiled in a social media post on Sunday that the European Union's (EU) mission in the Mediterranean intercepted a tanker believed to belong to Russia's "shadow fleet", AzerNEWS reports.
Italian offshore patrol vessel Paolo Thaon di Revel "conducted an inspection on the tanker Toa Payoh, which is subject to European Union sanctions," the ministry detailed, adding that the vessel was sailing under the flag of Cameroon.
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto congratulated the personnel on the successful mission, underlining that Rome will continue to contribute to the safety of the Mediterranean.
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