Iran seeks deal with Oman to ensure safe passage through Hormuz

3 August 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran is seeking to reach an agreement with Oman to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

"Over the past seven or eight days, talks with Oman have continued consistently. During discussions with regional and non-regional parties, Iran’s foreign minister emphasized that the purpose of the talks between Iran and Oman is to prevent escalation and safeguard Iran’s national interests," Baghaei said.

He noted that Iran is initially working through consultations with Oman and with the cooperation of the country to establish a temporary route to ensure maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the talks between Iran and Oman are discussions between the two coastal states. According to him, other parties may play either a constructive or provocative role in the process, but the issue primarily concerns Iran and Oman, and decisions on the next steps should be made accordingly.

"The necessary condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is reaching an agreement on ensuring the safety of navigation in the strait. However, this condition alone is not sufficient. The Strait of Hormuz has faced problems not because of disagreements between Iran and Oman, but as a result of attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran since late February. As long as US attacks against Iran continue, there will be no change in the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz," Baghaei stressed.