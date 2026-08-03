Japan earthquake damages over 4,600 homes in Kumamoto

3 August 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least 4,622 homes have been damaged following the earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan, local authorities said, AzerNEWS report.

According to the latest official figures, more than 8,000 people are staying at evacuation centers. The evacuees have been accommodated at 206 shelters across 21 municipalities.

The death toll has been confirmed at 38, including people whose deaths have been linked to the natural disaster. Authorities also reported that 13 people sustained serious injuries.