Ukraine faces critical shortage of Patriot air defense missiles
Ukraine is facing a shortage of missiles for its air defense systems, according to a report by The Washington Post, AzerNEWS reports.
The newspaper said that the Patriot air defense system remains Ukraine's primary shield against incoming missile attacks. However, missile stockpiles for the system have reportedly declined further amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, pushing shortages to a critical level.
According to the report, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned about dwindling supplies of ammunition for air defense systems and have urged Western allies to step up deliveries to strengthen the country's defenses.
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