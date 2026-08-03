Hungarian PM warns of 'critical' days as nuclear plant shuts

3 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned on Sunday that the country faces "the most critical five days ahead" as record-low Danube water levels forced the Paks nuclear power plant to shut down for the first time in more than four decades, AzerNEWS reports.

"Tomorrow, the Paks power plant will not be generating, while the hottest, 40-degree days are ahead," Magyar said, urging companies, public institutions, and households to reduce electricity use during evening peak hours. He added the government will decide later today whether to impose mandatory electricity restrictions on large companies from Monday.

The prolonged heatwave and drought have lowered water levels across Europe, disrupting power generation and river transport. Romania shut down one reactor at its Cernavoda nuclear power plant last week, while dry conditions have also fueled major wildfires in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.