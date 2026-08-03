Hungarian PM warns of 'critical' days as nuclear plant shuts
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned on Sunday that the country faces "the most critical five days ahead" as record-low Danube water levels forced the Paks nuclear power plant to shut down for the first time in more than four decades, AzerNEWS reports.
"Tomorrow, the Paks power plant will not be generating, while the hottest, 40-degree days are ahead," Magyar said, urging companies, public institutions, and households to reduce electricity use during evening peak hours. He added the government will decide later today whether to impose mandatory electricity restrictions on large companies from Monday.
The prolonged heatwave and drought have lowered water levels across Europe, disrupting power generation and river transport. Romania shut down one reactor at its Cernavoda nuclear power plant last week, while dry conditions have also fueled major wildfires in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!