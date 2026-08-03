Lula registers as candidate for Brazilian elections

3 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva officially registered as a candidate for the next Brazilian presidential elections, his Workers' Party announced in a post on X on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

The party dubbed the move "HISTORIC," further sharing that on the 16th of August, Lula will address the nation from Vila Euclides in Sao Bernardo do Campo, "where it all began."

As ex-President Jair Bolsonaro is unable to run given his indictment and imprisonment, his son, Flavio Bolsonaro, will be the candidate for the Liberal Party. Elections will be held on October 4.