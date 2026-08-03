Farewell ceremony held for People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade [PHOTOS]

3 August 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A farewell ceremony for People's Poet of Azerbaijan Nariman Hasanzade has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, prominent figures from the fields of science and culture, colleagues, friends, and admirers of the late poet attended the ceremony.

Nariman Hasanzade's coffin was placed on a catafalque on the stage of the International Mugham Center, which had been decorated for the mourning ceremony. Wreaths were laid on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and various state institutions.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of the distinguished poet.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova conveyed condolences to Hasanzade's family on behalf of Minister of Culture Adil Karimli. She described the late poet as an outstanding master of words who dedicated his literary career to promoting Azerbaijan's national and moral values. She noted that patriotism and humanism were central themes of his poetry.

Saadat Yusifova said Hasanzade had earned widespread recognition from the earliest stages of his literary career thanks to the sincerity of his writing and his deep sensitivity to human судьбы. His poems, narrative poems, and dramatic works remain among the most significant contributions to Azerbaijani literature, with his books retaining their artistic and intellectual relevance.

She also emphasized that, in addition to being a gifted poet, Hasanzade had long been an influential public intellectual who played an active role in Azerbaijan's literary, cultural, and public life. His contributions were recognized with the honorary titles of Honored Art Worker and People's Poet, the Shohrat (Glory), Sharaf (Honor), Istiglal (Independence), and Heydar Aliyev Orders, as well as the Heydar Aliyev Award. He had also been a recipient of the Presidential Individual Scholarship since 2002.

Speakers at the ceremony, including Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and People's Writer Anar, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbeyli, Director of the Ataturk Center Nizami Jafarov, Adviser to the Minister of Culture Orkhan Fikratoglu, and People's Poet Vahid Aziz, reflected on Hasanzade's rich literary legacy and his invaluable contribution to Azerbaijani literature.

The speakers described Hasanzade as one of the leading representatives of Azerbaijani literature and a prominent member of the literary generation of the 1950s. They noted that he played an important role in bringing literature closer to real social life during the later Soviet period and served as a literary bridge between the generations of the 1930s–1940s and the writers of the 1960s.

They also highlighted his introduction of the dramatic poem genre to Azerbaijani literature through his works Nariman and Zumrud Gushu (The Emerald Bird), while describing his historical drama Atabeylar as one of the finest poetic dramas depicting Azerbaijan's statehood history. His work as both a literary scholar and a writer, combining historical accuracy with artistic expression, was also praised.

The speakers emphasized that Hasanzade was remembered not only as an accomplished poet and playwright but also as a respected intellectual devoted to the ideals of Azerbaijani statehood and national identity. They recalled his active role as chairman of the Council of Elders of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, his support for young writers and poets, and his leadership of the Literature and Art newspaper, which they described as an important chapter in the history of Azerbaijan's national press.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hasanzade's son, Nazim Hasanzade, expressed gratitude to the country's leadership for the attention and appreciation shown to his father's literary work throughout the years.

Following the ceremony, the coffin of People's Poet Nariman Hasanzade was taken from the International Mugham Center to the Alley of Honor for burial.

Photo Credits: International Mugham Center