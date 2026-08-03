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Monday, August 3, 2026

Brent oil falls below $82 for first time since July 13

3 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Brent oil falls below $82 for first time since July 13
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Brent crude oil futures for September delivery fell below $82 per barrel on London's ICE exchange for the first time since July 13, according to data from the trading platform, AzerNEWS reports.

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