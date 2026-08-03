Azerbaijan extends condolences to Pakistan after deadly Balochistan coal mine disaster

3 August 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences following the deadly coal mine accident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement published on its official X social media account, the ministry said it was deeply saddened by reports of the tragedy, which claimed dozens of lives and left several others injured.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the deadly coal mine accident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries," the statement said.

The ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people and government of Pakistan. We wish the injured a swift recovery and hope that all those affected will receive the necessary assistance and be brought to safety as soon as possible," the statement added.

The accident occurred at the Sorange coal field in Pakistan's Balochistan province after a methane gas explosion inside the mine. The disaster is considered one of the country's deadliest mining accidents in recent years.

According to the latest official figures, 34 miners were killed in the blast. A total of 36 workers were inside the mine when the explosion occurred. Rescue teams recovered all of the victims' bodies after a 45-hour search and recovery operation.

Pakistani authorities have established a special commission to investigate the causes of the disaster, including whether safety regulations at the mine had been violated.