Azerbaijani Naval Forces boost mine and explosive disposal capabilities [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 August 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Graduation ceremony for the latest Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Course was held in one of the military units of the Naval Forces, AzerNEWS reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The ceremony commenced with a one-minute silence in honor of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

Addressing the ceremony, First Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces and Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov emphasized the significance of the course and wished the graduates success in their future military service.

The speakers highlighted the dangers that explosive materials, ammunition, and unexploded ordnance pose to human life. They also stressed the importance of refraining from handling hazardous objects and immediately notifying the appropriate explosive ordnance disposal team upon their discovery.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates and commemorative gifts to the graduates who successfully completed the course.