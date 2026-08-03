SOCAR acquires ITOCHU’s stake in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli project
SOCAR has acquired the 3.65% stake owned by Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) project. It was noted that the relevant documents for the acquisition of the stake have been signed. The transaction was carried out in accordance with legal requirements, SOCAR’s internal regulations, and the existing regulatory obligations under the contract. Prior to the transaction, Itochu held a...
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