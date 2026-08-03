National squad announced for Skopje Junior European Cup

3 August 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Skopje Junior European Cup 2026 will take place in North Macedonia on August 8–9, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament, organized by the European Judo Union (EJU), will feature 13 Azerbaijani judokas competing in six weight categories.

In the women's competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nargiz Ahmadova, Gulshan Huseynova, and Gulgaz Musayeva (48 kg); Aysun Mammadova and Nurana Hajizade (52 kg); Vusala Hajiyeva, Ayten Verdiyeva, and Khadija Gadashova (57 kg); and Nilgun Rzayeva (63 kg).

In the men's competition, Kenan Huseynov will compete in the 73 kg weight category, while Davud Namazli, Janpolad Aliyev, and Vidad Aliyev will contest the 100 kg division.

The two-day tournament will bring together a total of 346 athletes, including 229 men and 117 women from 34 countries.

Azerbaijani judokas have established themselves among Europe's and the world's elite, consistently winning medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, European Championships, and other major international competitions.

Over the years, the country's athletes have earned a reputation for their technical excellence, determination, and competitive spirit, making Azerbaijan one of the leading judo nations on the international stage.

This success has been driven by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, which has played a key role in developing the sport at all levels.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Zelim Tckaev, Balabay Aghayev, Ushangi Kokauri, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Alizade, Aisha Gurbanli, etc.